The situation in Jodhpur remains tense even after the imposition of Section 144 as fresh clashes were reported after EID prayers on Tuesday morning. Reacting to the prevailing condition in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj spoke to Republic Media Network and said that the Rajasthan government needs to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government needs to take stringent action against all the perpetrators. Severe actions should be taken against both the parties involved in the violence. Action should not be biased and everyone involved should be punished.”

While comparing the Jodhpur violence to the Patiala violence in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj further said, “AAP took action against both Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala. Both the parties were held responsible and severe action was taken against the parties without partiality. All masterminds were taken into Police custody and peace was maintained in Patiala. Congress in Rajasthan should also be unbiased in punishing the culprits.”

"Rajasthan’s situation is going worse day by day and the casual behaviour of the state’s government has escalated the violence. The government of Rajasthan needs to be more vigilant and implement proactive measures to maintain law and order in the state," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj added.

Jodhpur Violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.

As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district. According to an order disseminated by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur starting at 1 am Tuesday.

This also comes after the violence that took place in Rajasthan's Karauli on the day of the Hindu New year on April 2. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism were reported when a bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Rajasthan's Karauli city, leading to altercations between two groups.

