Jodhpur Violence: Anurag Thakur Lambasts Rajasthan Govt; 'Must Ensure Communal Harmony'

In the wake of the violent clashes that erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur lambasted the Congress administration in the state. Launching a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led regime, Thakur questioned why instances of violence were being repeated in the state. The youth affairs minister also demanded maintaining communal harmony in the clash-hit region.

Anurag Thakur, while speaking about Jodhpur violence, stated that there have been multiple instances of violence in the state in the past two months alone. The minister further demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the violence. Blaming the Congress regime for the clashes, he said, “State government should ensure that no one can play with the sentiments of others, there should be communal harmony.”

“In the last 2 months, there have been instances of community clashes in Rajasthan. What is the state government doing? They should be held accountable for all these practices,” Thakur told ANI. He further went on to highlight the violent atmosphere prevailing in the state. “The women and children are not safe. There are many who were raped and killed and the state government haven’t taken enough steps. They should wake up and I appeal to them to please take necessary steps,” the union minister added.

Rajasthan violence

After Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. The mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the Police to disperse the crowd.

Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalized vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. A few police vehicles were also damaged.

Jodhpur police arrest 97 people in connection to clashes

In the latest update pertaining to the Jodhpur violence, the police have apprehended 97 people in connection with the clashes. Sharing details of the current situation in the city, ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria told Republic TV that every small and big incident in the region is being closely monitored. Around 1,000 policemen along with top officials have been deployed to keep the law and order situation under control in the region.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD