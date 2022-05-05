Jodhpur Violence: BJP Attacks Gehlot Government For 'encouraging' SIMI, PFI In State

As the politics over Jodhpur violence continues, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for 'encouraging' terror groups like PFI (Popular Front of India) and SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) that have resulted in Jodhpur and Karauli violence. The BJP leader further warned of a protest in Alwar soon.

Speaking to Republic, Satish Poonia said, "SIMI and PFI are involved in spreading anarchy. Rajasthan government is encouraging PFI hence incidents like Jodhpur and Karuali are happening".

Further attacking the Congress-led government, he mentioned, "Ashok Gehlot government is playing appeasement politics. Curfew is not a full-time solution but a sign of a failed government".

Satish Poonia stated that BJP also wants peace but, the majority population shouldn't be threatened. He further said many BJP leaders of the Rajasthan unit will go to Alwar and will gherao Gehlot government to mark a protest against the continued violence reported in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 4, the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP blamed each other for the Jodhpur communal violence. The BJP said the clashes questions the security situation in Jodhpur, while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the saffron party of instigating people.

Talking to reporters in Jodhpur on Wednesday, Poonia said, "Attacks on the majority community in Rajasthan won’t be tolerated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should ensure security and innocents shouldn’t be framed".

Jodhpur violence

After Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. The Muslim mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the Police to disperse the crowd.

Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on Tuesday, May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalized vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. A few police vehicles were also damaged.

After communal tensions mounted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a curfew was imposed in 10 police station areas of the city and mobile internet services were suspended on Tuesday.

