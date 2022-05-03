Jodhpur Violence: BJP Slams Cong Over Inaction; Min Gajendra Shekhawat Reaches Clash Site

The situation in Jodhpur remained tense even after the imposition of Section 144 as fresh clashes were reported after Eid prayers on Tuesday morning. Following the clash, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reached the Jodhpur violence site on Tuesday morning.

Reacting to the terse situation in Jodhpur, the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal spoke with Republic exclusively and said that situation in Rajasthan is getting worse day by day.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “entire Rajasthan is burning and the situation is bad. Law and order situation has been hampered in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government is also divided into two groups and it seems they don’t want to do justice.”

“The Rajasthan government is doing appeasement politics and when there is appeasement of politics in a state, officials can never do justice. A similar incident happened in Karauli and Rajgarh where injustice prevailed and even innocent people were taken behind the bars,” Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal added.

Ashok Ram Meghwal further said, “ Ashok Gehlot is the Chief Minister as well as Home Minister to Rajasthan. He needs to take direct responsibility for the incident. He needs to be proactive and vigilant in the state. However, Ashok Gehlot led the Rajasthan government has started taking one-sided decisions.”

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s irresponsible behaviour toward the Jodhpur clash, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. His speech and deeds are different. One needs to take responsibility and he fails to do so.” “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a massive protest against Rajasthan’s law and order if this situation continues,” Arjun Ram Meghwal further added.

Jodhpur Violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.