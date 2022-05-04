Jodhpur Violence: CM Gehlot Alleges 'BJP Bulldozing Homes Of Poor To Create Instability'

In the wake of communal clashes in Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of 'dragging issues' and attempting to crate instability on ground. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot alleged that an 'anti-government campaign' was being run by the saffron party on the instructions of the high-command to stoke tensions in the aftermath of communal incidents. He also claimed that the party was 'bulldozing homes of the poor' to add to the provocation.

"BJP bulldozes the homes of the poor, the high command has instructed it. They have been given the homework, which is why they are dragging issues. In Karauli something happened, in an hour it was sorted. But the entire country's media is still playing it. Rajgarh they did on their own, just to defame our government. We have the information on how messages are sent to run an anti-government campaign," Ashok Gehlot claimed.

He added, "We appeal to political parties that during tensions to issue messages for peace, but they work towards provocations. They say we will do dharna, and protest against the police. Do all that later, when peace prevails. Their behavior is very dangerous."

When it comes to the Alwar demolition, locals have alleged the involvement of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena behind the incident. A viral video of the Alwar Congress MLA had also added fuel to this allegation. In the purported video, Meena was heard saying that bulldozers wouldn't work if there had been a 'Congress Board' in the region. Interestingly, after the suspension of the BJP president in the Alwar Municipality Board, a member close to Congress MLA Meena has been appointed the new chairman.

Jodhpur violence

With Rajasthan still reeling under the aftermath of the Karauli clashes on Ram Navami and the shocking Alwar demolition drive, violence was now witnessed in Jodhpur on Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday. On the eve of the two festivals, clashes broke out between communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur.

Sources contended that the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons including four policemen were injured in the violence. From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district.