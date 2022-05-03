Jodhpur Violence: CM Gehlot Urges People To Celebrate Festivals With 'love & Brotherhood'

In the aftermath of the Jodhpur clashes, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged people of all sections and religions to continue celebrating festivals with 'love and brotherhood'. As per the statement shared by the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gehlot rebuked the Jodhpur violence and assured that the accused, irrespective of their religion, would not be spared.

"Any kind of incident that fuels the communal atmosphere in the state hurts the law and order situation. Whatever religion, caste, or creed the accused belongs to, once he is found guilty, he will not be spared. People of all societies and religions in Rajasthan have been celebrating all festivals with love and brotherhood and especially Jodhpur is known for its adoption. This tradition should continue," said Ashok Gehlot.

राजस्थान में सभी समाज और धर्मों के लोग सभी त्योहारों को प्रेम और भाईचारे से मनाते आए हैं और विशेषकर जोधपुर अपनी अपनायत के लिए जाना जाता है। यह परंपरा बनी रहनी चाहिए: CM @ashokgehlot51 pic.twitter.com/Fgm2fET5rQ — CMO Rajasthan (@RajCMO) May 3, 2022

Jodhpur violence

With Rajasthan is still reeling under the effects of the Karauli clashes on Ram Navami and the shocking Alwar demolition drive, violence was now witnessed in Jodhpur on Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday. On the eve of the two festivals, clashes broke out between communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur.

Sources contended that the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons including four policemen were injured in the violence. From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district.

Meanwhile, the BJP has come down heavily on the latest escalation and has slammed the Congress government for failing to maintain peace in the state. Addressing a press brief, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra S Shekhawat lambasted the state administration and the police over the breakdown of law and order and alleged that the incident was a 'planned conspiracy'.

Some of the victims who were present at the same press meet along with Union Minister Shekhawat revealed, "They entered our locality first and then they entered our houses and attacked us with swords." Another victim said, "They threw stones at us."

Image: PTI