'Jodhpur Violence Complete Failure Of Administration': Gajendra Shekhawat Flays Gehlot

Following the repeated incidents of communal clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on the occasion of Eid, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat aimed a jibe at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and blamed the administration for controlling the situation.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the same, Union Min Shekhawat slammed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and said that he denied calling the miscreants 'rioters' and did not even acknowledge the Karauli violence incident.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over the violence outbreak and called it a 'complete failure' of the administration. "Jodhpur is a place of peace-loving people, however, in the last two days, some people have tried to disturb the peace and harmony by violence", he said further adding that earlier on Tuesday with cooperation between both the groups the there was peaceful conduct of namaz and prayers.

"However, the next morning those people started triggering the violence by smashing glasses, vandalising shops and ATMs, attacking people with knives, physical assault on minor girls, and women was reported during the violence. It was not just a riot but a scene carried out by just one side", he added.

Further slamming the state administration and the police officials, the Union Minister said that the police were standing deaf and mute without taking any actions against the miscreants. "Such incidents are happening consecutively for 2 days. This is clearly a part of the administration and intelligence's failure. They were not able to identify the agenda of the miscreants", he said.

Jodhpur violence

Communal clashes broke out on Tuesday, May 3, in the Jalori Gate area of Jodhpur while preparations were underway for the celebrations of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya. A clash between two groups resulted in a violent outbreak that left several people injured including four police officers.

Following this, a curfew was also imposed in parts of the city for bringing the situation under control. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted about the same late at night and called them "unfortunate". “It is unfortunate that tension has been triggered due to the clash between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs,” he tweeted in Hindi.