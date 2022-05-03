As the socio-political situation in Rajasthan intensifies in the wake of the Jodhpur violence, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state's assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore has blamed the government for the situation. The Deputy LoP further attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot predicting that the Chief Minister will again blame the opposition BJP for his mistakes and term violence a conspiracy.

Speaking about the Congress-led state government and the state police, Rajendra Singh Rathore averred they have failed to maintain peace in the state. The BJP leader also alleged that attackers have attacked the centre place where the CM had posted his favourite officials. He also blamed the Gehlot government for appeasement politics, saying, "The Congress government is throwing the peace-loving state in the fire of communal tension due to vote bank politics."

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said, "It's clear from the Jodhpur incident that the government and police have failed in maintaining peace in the city. CM Gehlot portrays every incident as a political conspiracy and targets the BJP."

In his series of attacks, the BJP leader targeted the Gehlot government, over the Jodhpur violence, for 'allowing PFI to do rallies in the state'. He said, "If you'll lay a red carpet for the PFI groups and allow them to conduct a rally, then these incidents will keep on happening." He concluded by saying that the Rajasthan government, police and intelligence have failed to manage the state.

It is pertinent to mention that the state of Rajasthan has been witnessing communal tension for over a month. Earlier, there were clashes reported in Karauli on the eve of Ram Navami.

Jodhpur Violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent conflict erupted at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night between two communities. According to accounts, the confrontation began when people objected to a flag being flown at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After the stone-pelting began, the police were forced to use lathi-charge and tear gas in order to control the situation and disperse the crowd. According to sources, the fighting resulted in the injuries of over a dozen people. Even now, there is said to be a large police presence in the neighbourhood.

Image: Twitter/@Rajendra4BJP, PTI