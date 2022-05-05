Jodhpur Violence: VHP Slams Congress Govt Over Violence, Says 'CM Is Suppressing Justice'

At a time when political parties are taking turns to slam the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan following the Jodhpur violence incidents, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar has now also launched a scathing attack on chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his government stating that the CM is suppressing justice by not taking necessary actions in the matter.

Speaking on the statements given by the Rajasthan Chief Minister over the incident, the VHP leader said that more than 100 shops have been looted and several people were injured, however, the statements given by the Chief Minister show that "he has no heart".

Further claiming that the Rajasthan government is trying to suppress justice, Kumar said that it is being done to gain the Muslim votes. "Being the CM of Rajasthan, he should take action. But I am surprised at the insensitivity of the CM", Kumar added.

Rajasthan government is equating attackers and victims: VHP

He also mentioned the Karauli attack and said that those who were the attackers and the victims, all were kept in the same category further adding that equating the people who did violence and then those who suffered is a wrong practice. Further speaking on what led to the violent outbreak, the VHP leader said that a tape was put on a statue and the Bhagwa flag was removed. "How can there be peace after that?", he questioned further adding that this should not be seen as a small issue.

Earlier, VHP's international Joint General Secretary, Surendra Kumar Jain had also condemned the incident calling it "deeply repugnant and heinous". Speaking in a video, Jain has also claimed that the violence in Jodhpur and Karauli was being carried out in order to demolish the Hindu temples.

Jodhpur violence

Communal clashes broke out on Tuesday, May 3, in the Jalori Gate area of Jodhpur while preparations were underway for the celebrations of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya. A clash between two groups resulted in a violent outbreak that left several people injured including four police officers.

Following this, a curfew was also imposed in parts of the city for bringing the situation under control. The curfew has presently been extended till May 6, while internet services also remain suspended. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted about the same late at night and called them "unfortunate".

Image: ANI/PTI