Jolt For Congress In Assam As APCC Gen Secy Quits Party Citing 'directionless' Leadership

In a major blow to the Congress, General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Kamrul Islam Choudhury, has resigned from the grand-old-party citing 'directionless' and 'confused' leadership as his reason. On Sunday, September 11, Choudhury tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party and also took to Twitter to post his resignation letter online.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Indian National Congress (INC) Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury said, "Heartfelt thanks to you and the INC leadership for giving me the chance to represent INC at different positions i.e., National Secretary of NSUI, President APYC and General Secretary APCC. But the present instability of Congress in Assam due to the directionless and confused leadership of APCC during the last few months has left no reason for me to continue as a member of INC."

I do herby tender my resignation from the post of GS @INCAssam and primary membership of @INCIndia . pic.twitter.com/U4JTqgewny — KamrulIslamChoudhury (@Kamrul4rmAssam) September 11, 2022

Kamrul Islam Choudhury also expressed his displeasure at the fact that despite senior leaders publicly accepting that cross-voting from INC MLAs took place in the recently held Presidential elections, no action was taken against the MLAs. According to the leader, this had demoralized thousands of grassroot workers like him who worked day and night for the welfare of the party.

“Therefore, I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of General Secretary, APCC and primary membership of INC,” Choudhury concluded.

Congress leaders quit one after another blaming leadership

The departure of the General Secretary of the APCC comes days after senior Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad, who on August 26 quit the grand-old-party and ended his five-decade-long affiliation with the party.

In his five-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice-president in 2013. Azad lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

Congress National spokesperson and practicing Advocate, Jaiveer Shergill had also stepped down from his post on August 24 and tendered his resignation to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi saying that the vision of the party is not in sync with the aspirations of the youth. He also stated that personal agendas were taking precedence in the party while public and national interests were being ignored.

Shergill had also stated that the decision-making is no longer done for the public benefit and that Congress makes decisions for self-serving individuals who are indulged in sycophancy. He added he has been trying to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi since the past one year.