Jolt To Former MP Sharad Yadav As SC Asks Him To Vacate Official Bungalow By May 31

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, granted disqualified Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav time till May 31, 2022, to vacate the official Lutyens bungalow allotted to him in Delhi in his capacity as a Member of Parliament.

According to a report by LiveLaw, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Sanjiv Khanna and Surya Kant granted Yadav time on 'humanitarian grounds' considering his ill-health.

Sharad Yadav asked to vacate official bungalow

According to sources, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Time granted till May 31, 2022 subject to an undertaking which is to be filed within one week." The bench was considering the Special Leave Petition filed by Yadav assailing Delhi High Court's order of March 15 directing him to hand over the possession of the official accomodation, i.e. Bungalow no. 7, Tughlak Road, New Delhi within 15 days.

Earlier, the SC had asked the Centre to consider Sharad Yadav's plea seeking more time to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi after his counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal had informed that he was suffering from numerous ailments. Sibal had sought time saying that the former Minister was on ventilator for many days and has to undergo daily dialysis.

The report suggests Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, had opposed the plea by saying that there is paucity of official accomodation in Delhi, especially after the expansion of the Cabinet. He highlighted that Yadav had occupied the official bungalow for over four years after disqualification and that his original term as MP was in any case expiring in July.