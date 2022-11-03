Jolt To JKPCC: Ex-Congress Minister Yogesh Sawhney Resigns As Jammu In-charge President

The spate of resignations in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress continued unabated as former Congress minister Yogesh Sawhney resigned as Incharge President of Jammu on Thursday, November 3. Notably, he was among four former ministers who were left in Congress, the rest all have joined other parties.

When asked about his next move, Yogesh Sawhney has been tight-lipped lately.

Yogesh Sawhney's message announcing resignation

Source: Republic

Following the exit of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress has been facing a major setback in the Union Territory. Months before the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, several leaders tendered their resignation from the grand old party.

Previously, soon after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad to float a new party, as many as 64 leaders of the party had offered their resignations.

Leaders, including former J&K deputy CM Tara Chand, sent a joint resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. They asserted that Mr. Azad’s vision will shape a new and bright future for Jammu and Kashmir.

Chand along with others, including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from the Congress, at a press conference.

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and district and block level leaders had left the Congress to join Azad at the end of August.

(With PTI inputs)