Blow To Uddhav As Dy Legislative Council Chairman Neelam Gorhe Joins Shinde Sena

In a fresh blow to Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Neelam Gorhe on Friday (July 7) joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. She jumped ship after a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and just days after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

“I have joined the Shinde group on the agenda of development. Shinde camp is the official Shiv Sena and is part of the National Democratic Alliance which is working towards Ram Mandir and UCC (Uniform Civil Code),” she stated after she was welcomed into the Shiv Sena by Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A beaming Shinde pointed out that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was becoming stronger day by day as leaders from the opposition camp were making a beeline to join it. “I welcome Neelam Gorhe. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is very strong. Ram Mandir will be ready soon. We will never compromise on the principles of (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray,” he added.

According to sources, Neelam Gorhe, who currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, held discussions with CM Shinde at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Just days earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat had claimed that many Uddhav camp MLAs wanted to join the Maharashtra ruling alliance.

14 MLAs of the Uddhav camp will join us: Shiv Sena

On Thursday, Sanjay Shirsat claimed that 14 out of the 15 MLAs from the Uddhav faction have expressed their desire to join the Shiv Sena. The lone MLA who is with Shiv Sena (UBT) is Aaditya Thackeray, the grandson of the Sena founder and Uddhav’s son, he claimed.

"Amid the ongoing situation, our Shiv Sena has been given recognition, we have a stand and it is mandatory to respect our whip. They are in contact with us. In the upcoming session, if they won't agree with the whip then they will be disqualified. They have this fear but we don't want to join us because of the fear. We want everyone to work in unity. They are aware that nothing is left there (UBT camp) and are no more interested to be part of them. We are in constant touch with each other and have cordial personal relations,” he added.

He claimed that even some Congress MLAs are also reconsidering their position within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Alleging an identity crisis among Congress MLAs, Shirsat suggested that several of them desire to leave the party and are currently waiting to build a majority among themselves. He even predicted an imminent split within the Maharashtra Congress unit.

"They are having an identity crisis. Some of the MLAs have always wanted to leave the party and now they might also take a decision. Many Congress MLAs want to leave the party. I have heard that 16-17 MLAs wish to leave, they are waiting to build a majority among themselves. I am sure that Congress will also split and soon," he claimed.