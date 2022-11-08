Journalists Stage Protest Against Kerala's Governor Over Expulsion Of Two Media Channels

Massive protests against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan erupted in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday after his gag order on reporters from two TV channels during a press briefing in Kochi. The Kerala Union of Working journalists carried out a one-km march to the Raj Bhawan to protest against the expulsion of the two journalists from Khan’s briefing.

It is said that the journalists represented Kairali TV and Media One channels, whom he accused of being supportive of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “If anybody from Kairali TV and Media One TV channels is here, I won't talk to you. If there is anybody from these two channels please get out”, Khan was heard saying in a video shared by ANI.

He was also heard shouting at the journalists from the Malayalam media channels and ordering them to leave the building. Following the heated altercation, Khan said, "I have always responded to the media but I am not able to persuade myself to those that masquerade as media. They are masquerading as media but are basically political persons".

Khan's altercation draws flak

Khan's heated altercation with the media drew flak from the protestors who said that he could have opted for an interview without the camera but he is now resorting to 'pick and choose'. "The governor can make sure that there are meetings that are not under the camera scanner. He can do that. But here is a case where pick and choose he has resorted to", one of the protestors said. "We have no issues that a particular meeting of his is not covered by the media".

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by CM Vijayan also slammed Khan's decision in a tweet. "Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's action of expelling media representatives from his press briefing shows his utter contempt towards democratic values", the tweet read. "This attack against the freedom of the press will hopefully give rise to strong protests from the side of the media itself".

It is worth noting that Kerala's Governor and the CM have been at loggerheads after the latter accused the former of acting on the directions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).