Karnataka BJP Warns Of A Big Expose Against Congress On 'giftgate' Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch a mega expose on the 'Giftgate' controversy on Wednesday, November 2, in which it was alleged the Karnataka government handed out cash gifts to journalists in the state. It remains to be seen whether the expose will involve the names of the journalists who were allegedly sent Diwali gifts.

As per sources, about 50-75 journalists in Karnataka received ₹.2.5 lakh in cash as a "Diwali gift" allegedly from the Chief Minister's Office. Congress even released pictures of the purported gift hamper sent to journalists with a bottle of scotch, a watch, gold, and cash. Former state CM Siddaramaiah contended that offering such items to journalists is nothing but corruption.

‘Amounts to corruption’: Congress

Alleging that the act of giving out cash gifts is an act of outright corruption, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Those who have offered chain, gold, money, it amounts to corruption. They are offering not with love and affection. And it is not the money which is tax-paid money. It is unaccounted money. He must show how this money has come. Offering money to a journalist who is supposed to expose this government is corruption. It is maladministration. They are giving this money to shut their mouth."

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a counter-allegation and said the allegations against the BJP of sending gift hampers worth lakhs to journalists is propaganda against his party.

"This is a toolkit of Congress and they have lied about it. I haven't instructed anyone to give gifts to journalists. When Congress was in power they gave gifts to journalists. iPhones, laptops and gold coins were given. What moral right does Congress have? Someone has complained to Lokayukta and they will take up the investigation. It is not right to say that journalists have accepted money as Congress has depicted. I have not given any instructions to anyone and Lokayukta is investigating the matter," he said.

