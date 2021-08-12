BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday slammed Congress and said that it has been opposing the constitutional status for the OBC Commission and is against giving representation to other communities and groups.

Speaking at the felicitation event of the Union Ministers from the OBC category, BJP National President JP Nadda made direct attacks on the opposition leaders and said that no efforts were made by the previous governments. However, the Modi government has now brought several developments for empowering every community and group. Speaking about the newly-formed cabinet, he said that it represents people from all caste with an effort to connect all states and regions.

BJP President Nadda on Congress

Slamming the Congress government, Nadda raised several questions. He said, "Who had previously refused to give constitutional status to the OBC commission? What were you doing? What kind of government were you running? And when we gave, Congress again opposed it".

"There are 12 SC and 8 ST ministers in the Union Cabinet. There are 11 women ministers. There are more youths in the cabinet. Did any party earlier have 11 women ministers? Earlier all this was stopped by the thinking of one family", he added.

Later, while talking about other opposition leaders, he said that many leaders claimed to represent these communities and groups, but did nothing for their welfare.

President Nadda also appreciated the central government for giving constitutional status to the OBC commission and working towards the welfare of these sections. He added that the centre has also raised the income scope for the OBC category and has eased the way for reservation in the NEET examinations.

Constitution Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill, also known as the OBC Bill amidst uproar in the House. The restores the power of the states and UTs to create their own OBC list. The bill also clarifies certain provisions from the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill. The opposition leaders in the House also backed the Bill.

The Central Government also gave the constitutional status for the OBC Commission.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)