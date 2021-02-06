JP Nadda Addresses Parivartan Yatra; Alleges 'Mamata Ji Cannot Handle Bengal's Culture'

While kick-starting BJP's Parivartan Yatra on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the TMC Supremo had looted the people through her 'Maa, Maati and Manush' promise. "We're beginning the Parivartan Yatra from Nabadwip. This isn't just changing the government in the state, but also the thought process," said Nadda.

"Ten years ago, Mamata Ji had formed the govt on the promise of 'Maa, Maati and Manush'. We've seen in the last years how Bengal has been looted to the core, the land wasn't respected and people weren't kept secure. Administration was politicized and in sync with the police, it was used to promote criminal activities. Polarization and autocracy has been rampant in Bengal. We've decided to inform the people of Bengal by this Parivartan Yatra," said JP Nadda.

'BJP will protect the culture of West Bengal'

The BJP President also slammed Mamata Banerjee for holding back the Centre's schemes for the poor, asserting that her party needed to go for the benefit of the citizens of West Bengal. "Mamata ji cannot handle the culture of Bengal, BJP workers will protect it. The way Mamata ji puts an adjective in front of my name, it tells that you have disrespected the culture of Bengal. The culture of Bengal is being patronized by Narendra Modi," he said.

"About 130 BJP workers have been killed here. More than 300 activists have been attacked. When these people can attack us, what will happen to ordinary people? Such a government will have to go. The people of Bengal were not given the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Through the Parivartan Yatra, let the public know about the Modi government's Ayushman plan, that Modi ji had worried about his health, but Mamata stood as a barrier in the middle. Mamata Didi only renames schemes of Modi government to take away credit. From PM Grameen Sadak Yojana to PM Awas Yojana, all she is doing is renaming Centre's schemes," he added.

Talking about the rise in the cases of crime against women in Bengal, Nadda remarked that it was shocking that such cases were on a rise with a woman Chief Minister heading in the state. "The maximum cases of women trafficking takes place in Bengal, even when its CM is a woman! Women are being tortured the most in Bengal today. Most cases of rape are happening in Bengal, domestic violence is happening in Bengal. The Chief Minister of Bengal is a woman, yet if women are not respected, Bengal needs change," he said.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

