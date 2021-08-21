JP Nadda Addresses Sainik Samman Programme, Lauds PM Modi For 'modernising' Indian Army

During his visit to Uttarakhand, BJP President JP Nadda addressed the Sainik Samman Programme at Raiwala and praised PM Narendra Modi for "modernising" the Indian Army. On August 21, Nadda noted that PM Modi had previously interacted with ex-servicemen and addressed the Sainik Samman Programme. He said that under the Modi administration, India has strengthened the security of the country by modernising the Indian Army.

Nadda reached Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport on Friday for his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He was received by the state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ministers and State General Secretaries. While addressing the Sainik Samman Programme, he informed that today 36 Rafale Fighter Jets, 28 Apache Helicopters, 15 Chinook Choppers and 145 Ultra Light Howitzers have also joined the Indian Army's fleet.

Nadda said, “Under the leadership of Modi ji special confidence has been awakened in the armed forces. People discussed a lot about the army. But the message of standing with the armed forces has been given by the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."

Nadda’s schedule for visit

Meanwhile, Nadda has already visited and offered his prayers at the Jageshwar Temple in the Almora district. He will be meeting senior leaders from the party and elected representatives. The meeting will decide the party's strategy and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly Polls. The party-state leadership has planned 11 meetings that will be involving Nadda. These meetings would include the BJP chief meeting with Block Pramukhs, Nagar Panchayat Pramukhs, Mayors, office-bearers of the party, General Secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and all former Uttarakhand CMs from the party. Polls for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

(Image: Twitter/PTI)