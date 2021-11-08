JP Nadda Addresses West Bengal BJP Unit To Promote Expansion; 'We Will Chart A New Story'

BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday spoke at the party's national executive meeting and boosted confidence among the Bengal unit of the party.

While Nadda delivered the opening speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the meeting with his speech. Various senior BJP leaders also marked their presence in the meeting, where a discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will be contesting the Assembly polls next year.

The seven states slated to go to Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

BJP will definitely win in West Bengal: JP Nadda

In his speech at the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting on Sunday, the party's national president JP Nadda said that a day will come when the BJP will 'definitely' win the state of West Bengal. While claiming the same, Nadda also mentioned that the party workers should be up for any sacrifices to achieve the same.

As informed by BJP leader Dilip Saikia, Nadda said, "One day BJP will definitely come to Bengal and for that the worker should be ready for whatever sacrifice the worker has to make. He said that the workers should be ready for any situation, we have to expand the party in Bengal and South, the party should be ready for that."

Nadda assures Bengal of support; says BJP will write a new story

JP Nadda also went on to condemn the atrocities that the state of Bengal had witnessed during the assembly elections. Nadda added that he believed in democracy and that BJP would definitely hail victorious one day. "I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state," said Nadda.

JP Nadda also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown as soon as the COVID pandemic began and tackling several economic issues and challenges.

Nadda said, "Decision to impose the lockdown was a taken by PM Modi and within three months after the lockdown, all essential facilities were made available to people across the country. The methodology applied to fight COVID has three Ts- Track, Test and Treat."

Image Credits - ANI