JP Nadda Affirms BJP's Win In Gandhinagar Civic Body Polls Shows People's Faith In PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that the party’s landslide victory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections is proof of people’s faith in the BJP government. Nadda said that the people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and BJP’s people welfare policies. BJP marked victory in the GMC elections, winning 41 out of 44 seats. Following the victory, the party president Nadda said that the BJP will work to fulfil the promises made to the people. "I assure again that the BJP government is determined for the sustainable development of the state and fulfilling all the promises made to the people," Nadda said while thanking the people of Gujarat for the win. Praising PM Modi for leading the party to the victory, Nadda said that the result showed the public's faith in his leadership.

"The BJP has got a huge majority in the Gujarat local body elections and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections. I thank the people of Gujarat for their continued support and blessings and the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the unprecedented victory and state president C R Patil. I congratulate the workers," Nadda tweeted thanking the state party for their efforts.

BJP sweeps Gandhinagar civic body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory in the GMC elections - its first majority for a decade. Of the 44 seats that went into the polls, BJP won 41 seats. Congress won two seats while Aam Aadmi Party won one. Other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India, among others, could not win a single seat. The votes for the local polls were cast on Sunday, September 30. Of the 5,69,785 votes polled, 2,64,902 votes (46.49%) were polled favouring the BJP that fielded candidates from all 44 seats. 1,59,669 votes (28.02%) in favour of Congress that fielded candidates on 44 seats and 1,24,054 votes (21.77%) in favour of AAP that fielded candidates on 40 seats. Originally scheduled to take place in April, the polls were earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP. India's Prime Minister credited it all to Karyakartas, who worked efficiently at the grassroots and expressed gratitude towards the people for blessing the party.

