JP Nadda Alleges Kerala Govt 'neck-deep In Corruption'; Cites Gold Scam To Emphasise Point

While in Kottayam, Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda launched an attack on the Kerala government on Sunday, September 25. Addressing the crowd, Nadda alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government was 'neck-deep into corruption', and cited the gold scam to emphasise his point. Nadda encouraged the people of the state 'to fight it out' with the help of the BJP.

BJP president attacks Kerala govt

"The CPM government, the Pinarayi Vijayan government is a tainted government. It is taking the people into debt, we are very fast coming into a debt trap. More than 3.3 lakh crores have been taken as debt and it has been doubled. I have to talk about corruption, the heat of the gold scam is engulfing the Chief Minister's office, and, it is directly involved, is something that we understand," said Nadda.

Further, the BJP national president, said, "The violence which is taking place and the law and order coming down is also a very serious question which the people of Kerala are presently facing."

In his concluding statements, he said, "No taking much of your time, I would like to say that this government is one deep-necked into corruption, might be a gold scam or some other scams, but we have to fight it out. We are an ideology-based party, in fact, we are the only party which can, and is going to fight this menace."

#BREAKING | BJP Chief JP Nadda attacks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kottayam. Tune in to watch LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/1hWMWMHse3 — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2022

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, reached on Sunday. Upon his arrival, the party national president met former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders.