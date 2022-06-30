Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah lauded former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after he agreed to join the Maharashtra cabinet. After Fadnavis' announcement of not joining the cabinet, Nadda revealed the BJP's decision of voting him to power as the Deputy CM. Showing obedience to the party leadership, Fadnavis has agreed to join the coalition at the said position.

BJP leaders praise Fadnavis for his loyalty to Maharashtrians

Senior BJP leaders Amit Shah along with Nadda praised Fadnavis after he agreed to join the cabinet and work alongside Shinde for the people of Maharashtra. "BJP decided to support Eknath Shinde Ji, showing a big heart for the betterment of the people of Maharashtra", Nadda wrote in his tweet. "Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji has also decided to join the cabinet with a big heart, which shows his attachment towards the people of Maharashtra".

भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र की जनता की भलाई के लिए बड़े मन का परिचय देते हुए एकनाथ शिंदे जी का समर्थन करने का निर्णय किया। श्री देवेन्द्र फडणवीस जी ने भी बड़े मन दिखाते हुए मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने का निर्णय किया है, जो महाराष्ट्र की जनता के प्रति उनके लगाव को दर्शाता है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 30, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed Fadnavis' decision to join the government and praised him for his 'big heart' and his commitment to the interest of the people. "This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him", Shah's tweet read.

BJP is not greedy for a position: JP Nadda

While inviting Fadnavis to serve in the Maharashtra government, Nadda showered praises on him citing how he allowed Shinde to take charge as the new CM.

"Showing his huge-heartedness, he (Fadnavis) announced to support the government while staying out of it and promised full support from the BJP's faction to Eknath Shinde Ji", the BJP President said. "This reflects the character of our party and its members and also shows that we are not greedy for a position. We are for an ideology as well as for the development of the people of Maharashtra," he added.

Notably, Fadnavis had announced just hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony that he won't be a part of the cabinet. "At 7:30 pm, Eknath Shinde Ji will swear in as the next CM. From our MLAs, opportunities will be given and there will be expansion. I will be out of the government, but it will be my responsibility too to see that this government runs," Fadnavis had said.