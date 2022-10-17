JP Nadda Announces West Bengal BJP State Core Committee; Adhikari, Majumdar Retain Posts

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari and state party president Sukanta Majumdar retained their respective posts in the newly announced West Bengal BJP's core committee by JP Nadda.

Some of the senior core committee members appointed include, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, State President, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, Member of Parliament (MP) Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President.

Special Invitee members

The following were appointed as special invitee members - MLC, State Prabhari, Mangal Pandey, Sunil Bansal; National General Secretary, Pradesh Prabhari, Sunil Bansal; Amit Malviya, National Incharge, IT and Social Media, Pradesh Sah Prabhari and Asha Lakra, National Secretary, Pradesh Sahprabhari.

Other core committee members

Apart from Adhikari, Majumdar and Ghosh, some of the other members who will constitute the core committee are: Rahul Sinha, Ex-State President, MP & Union Minister of State, Dr Subhash Sarkar, Nisith Pramanik, Shantanu Thakur, John Barla.

National Executive Member (NEC) Mithun Chakraborty, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr Anirban Ganguly. MP and Special invitee member Debasree Choudhary, MLA and Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, State General Secretary, Amitava Chakravorty, State Joint General Secretary Satish Dhond, MP and State General Secretary, Locket Chatterjee, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Dipak Barman, Agnimitra Paul and State General Secretary Jagannath Chattapadhyay.

It's important to mention actor Mithun Chakraborty got an entry into the state core committee. In the two-day West Bengal BJP meeting, the performance of the party in the Panchayat elections was reviewed and a strategy was devised to counter the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the state.

IMAGE: BJP.ORG