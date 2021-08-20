Last Updated:

JP Nadda Arrives In Dehradun On 2-day Visit To UT; To Seek Blessings Of Sadhus In Haridwar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda arrived at Dehradun's Jollygrant Airport on Friday on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand and was received by the CM.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
JP nadda

Image: ANI


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda reached Dehradun's Jollygrant Airport on Friday for his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Nadda was received by the state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ministers and State General Secretaries on his arrival. BJP tweeted through the party’s official handle, "Grand welcome of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda on his arrival at Dehradun, Uttarakhand." The BJP chief will be seeking blessings of sadhus and seers in Haridwar today.

Nadda's schedule for high-profile visit

Nadda visited and offered his prayers at the Jageshwar Temple in the Almora district. Nadda will be meeting his senior leaders from the party and elected representatives. The meeting will be to decide the party's strategy and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls. Nadda will be holding a meeting on August 21 with ex-servicemen from the state in Raiwala Dehradun and will be seeking their suggestions and support for the Assembly elections. The party-state leadership has planned eleven meetings that will be involving Nadda. These meetings would include the BJP chief meeting with block pramukhs, nagar panchayat pramukhs, mayors, office-bearers of the party, general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami and all former Uttarakhand CMs of the party. Polls for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | AAP, BJP lock horns over mid-day meal scheme
READ | Punjab: Two-time MLA quits BJP over farm laws issue
READ | Union Min Bhupender Yadav rakes up Gehlot-Pilot 'rift' in Rajasthan, foresees BJP victory
READ | BJP writes to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh for CID verification of all party workers in Valley
READ | BJP minister offers prayer in Jaipur temple under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND