JP Nadda Arrives In Dehradun On 2-day Visit To UT; To Seek Blessings Of Sadhus In Haridwar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda reached Dehradun's Jollygrant Airport on Friday for his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Nadda was received by the state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ministers and State General Secretaries on his arrival. BJP tweeted through the party’s official handle, "Grand welcome of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda on his arrival at Dehradun, Uttarakhand." The BJP chief will be seeking blessings of sadhus and seers in Haridwar today.

Nadda's schedule for high-profile visit

Nadda visited and offered his prayers at the Jageshwar Temple in the Almora district. Nadda will be meeting his senior leaders from the party and elected representatives. The meeting will be to decide the party's strategy and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls. Nadda will be holding a meeting on August 21 with ex-servicemen from the state in Raiwala Dehradun and will be seeking their suggestions and support for the Assembly elections. The party-state leadership has planned eleven meetings that will be involving Nadda. These meetings would include the BJP chief meeting with block pramukhs, nagar panchayat pramukhs, mayors, office-bearers of the party, general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami and all former Uttarakhand CMs of the party. Polls for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

