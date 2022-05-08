JP Nadda Asks Delhi BJP Leaders To Step Up Attack On AAP After Tajinder Bagga Row

In a massive development pertaining toTajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday, May 7, asked the Delhi unit of the saffron party to step up its attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Nadda's clarion call came after he was briefed about the Punjab Police's action against Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The BJP national president also asked the Delhi BJP leaders to highlight the shortcomings of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

JP Nadda holds meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi

JP Nadda on May 7, Saturday held a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi which included Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and Delhi BJP general secretary Siddharthan.

“Nadda was briefed about the Bagga episode and the action taken by the party on the matter. Details of the organisational works in the upcoming days were also discussed and a detailed roadmap was prepared,” sources revealed.

HC directs Punjab Police not to take coercive actions against Tajinder Bagga until May 10 hearing

On May 7, Saturday, Punjab and Haryana High Court held a hearing and directed the Punjab police not to take any coercive action against Tajinder Bagga until the next date of hearing on May 10, South Bengaluru BJP MP Tejaswi Surya informed.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, meanwhile, stated that the AAP registered an FIR against him on the basis of a “trimmed” video from his remarks on a television show wherein he had sought an apology from Arvind Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the Delhi Assembly.

Second arrest warrant against Tajinder Bagga

The Mohali court on May 7, Saturday issued a second arrest warrant against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The court has ordered the Punjab Police to arrest Tajinder Bagga and produce him before the Judicial Magistrate 'without fail'. The development came a day after hectic developments saw Bagga's brief arrest by the Punjab police, the intervention of the Haryana and Delhi police, and his subsequent release by a Delhi court.

The order directed to the Officer In-charge of the State Cyber Crime, Mohali read, "Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga S/O Pritpal Singh, R/O B-1/170 Janak Puri New Delhi stands charged with the offense punishable U/Sec. 153A,505,505(2),506 IPC, you are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me. Herein fail not."

The BJP leader has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

