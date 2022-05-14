JP Nadda Asserts BJP Will Form Government In Punjab In 'coming Times'; Slams AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Saturday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said that in the future, BJP will form government in the state. He also alleged that the Punjab government is being run with remote control from Delhi via Chandigarh.

"We do not have our government in Punjab, but looking at the results of Punjab and the current situation here, I can say that in the coming times, BJP government will be formed in the state," Nadda said while addressing a rally in Ludhiana.

He added, "Today's Punjab government is running by remote control. It is running Delhi Via Chandigarh. MoUs have been signed between 16 departments in Delhi and Punjab. That is, these departments will now be run by remote control. Did the people of Punjab vote for this?"

He stressed that the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for Sikhs, no other PM has done. "Harmandir Sahib has been registered under FCRA. Today devotees from all over the world can contribute there. GST has been removed from langar," he said.

'Modi govt kept India's extreme poverty rate below 1%'

Furthermore, he said, "The Modi government has kept India's extreme poverty rate below 1% for the past two years. This is because, since the arrival of Corona, 80 crore poor people are being given free ration."

The BJP chief said that the results of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa showed that people have appreciated the work of the Modi government. Modi's government is accountable, a government that works for the people. The country is changing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The states are also getting the benefit of this."

In the recently concluded Punjab Polls, AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. The Congress was reduced to 18 seats while BJP, which contested elections with Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(S) managed two seats.