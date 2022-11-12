JP Nadda Asserts 'Jai Ram Thakur Will Continue To Be Himachal CM, If BJP Wins Polls'

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday asserted that the current Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will continue to be the new CM if the saffron party wins the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. On November 12, Himachal witnessed polling in all 68 seats with 412 candidates in the fray. The results will be declared on December 8.

While speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "We definitely are in the comfortable majority. Election has been contested under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur and he will continue to be the Himachal Pradesh's CM face".

Earlier, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BJP president also stated, "BJP fight all the elections seriously. Riwaaz Badlega, Raj Wahi Rahega. Jai Ram Ji’s government will get the blessing. People have unwavering faith in PM Modi and Jai Ram Thakur has brought it to the ground. BJP will buck the anti-incumbency trend in Himachal Pradesh".

JP Nadda takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda called him a 'careerist leader' as the Wayanad MP didn't participate in any campaign for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election. Congress party only comes when they want to take credit and this time they were aware that they won't gain anything, added Nadda.

"They are careerist leaders, they will gain nothing in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Once they feel they are winning or can win, they all will come here for credit. They know they won't gain anything. So they won't be seen," said Nadda.

Himachal Pradesh polling

After intense campaigning by BJP, Congress, and AAP, the polling for Himachal Pradesh was witnessed on Saturday, November 12 to decide the fate of 412 candidates for 68 assembly constituencies.

The fight is between the ruling BJP in the state which is looking forward to retaining power. While Congress is eyeing to comeback banking on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in line looking to enter the political scene after winning the Punjab polls.

Besides these three main parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray. In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.