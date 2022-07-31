JP Nadda Asserts 'no Competition' In National Level Politics; 'Only BJP Will Survive'

On Sunday, July 31, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, while addressing a meet of the BJP in Patna, claimed that there is not even a single party who can fight against BJP at the national level.

"Congress Party has never had any regional aspirations like our party does, that is the reason why they're vanishing from the south of India," he added.

JP Nadda who was at the BJP office in the Bihar capital to inaugurate 16 district offices of the party, also claimed that only BJP will remain in the country, and all other political parties will be destroyed.

While touching upon the importance of a 'karyalay', the BJP Chief added, "The BJP is driven by an ideology, we're an ideology based party, we're a cadre-based party and the 'Karyalays' have a big role in the success of such is a party." Nadda further said that the BJP office is a powerhouse for the workers and a place where crores of workers will be born from.

"So many leaders from other parties, after having worked for them for over 20-30 years are leaving everything to come and join the BJP, why is that happening? because everyone knows that the only way, the only toll to bring about change in our nation is via the BJP," he further claimed.

JP Nadda's roadshow In Patna

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday asserted that it was his party which brought Gandhi’s dream of "Gram Swaraj to fruition" and charged the Congress of having shown a “superficial understanding” of India in its conception of cooperative farming. Nadda made the remarks at a "Gram Sansad", where party delegates from across the country were given a pep talk and asked to remember “we are the champions of development, in need of no certificate from anybody”.

The Gram Sansad was followed by a joint national executive meeting of the BJP’s seven wings (morchas) which will conclude on Sunday with the address of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"In the last eight years, since Narendra Modi assumed power (at the Centre), there has been a five-fold increase in funds allocated for rural development. And as our prime minister says, gone are the days when only 15 paise out of every rupee that was allocated used to reach the intended beneficiaries," said Nadda, referring to former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s famous statement.

The BJP president appeared to be stressing that his party’s government, which had faced flak over the contentious farm laws, was deeply concerned about the needs of the rural populace and was taking steps for their betterment.