JP Nadda Assures Completion Of Char Dham Road By 2022, Uttarakhand Tourism To Get Booster

The 'Char Dham' all-weather road is expected to be completed by 2022, said BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday. Speaking in a virtual address, he asserted that with the completion of the 'Char Dham' all-weather road, tourism will touch new heights in Uttrakhand and further open more ways of development for the state.

He also spoke about the other roadway project ongoing in Uttarakhand including the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line which is expected to be completed by 2024. The BJP National President further added that projects worth Rs 521 crores have commenced under the Namami Gange Pariyojna and are under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

उत्तराखंड भाजपा के सभी शक्ति केंद्र संयोजकों एवं प्रभारियों को वर्चुअली संबोधित किया।



भाजपा विचारधारा और संगठन के आधार पर राजनीति करती है।



लोकतंत्र में जनता की सेवा के लिए चुनाव जीतना भी एक माध्यम होता है और हमारे लिए चुनाव जीतने के शस्त्र हमारे बूथ कार्यकर्ता ही हैं। pic.twitter.com/jgDA9Izwf8 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 29, 2021

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "BJP does politics on the basis of ideology and organization. In a democracy, winning elections is also a means to serve the people and our booth workers are the only weapons to win elections for us."

Nadda speaks on growth and development in Uttarakhand

Nadda was addressing the Shakti Kendra conveners and Incharges of Uttarakhand BJP ahead of the upcoming polls in the state. While speaking about the upcoming polls in the state, he addressed the party workers and said that BJP is the only party to contest elections on the basis of booth-level workers. They will not only help the party to win but also participate wholeheartedly in the campaigns.

Furthermore, Nadda asked the party workers to create awareness among people regarding the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the development work carried out by the BJP in the state, he spoke about the various initiatives taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttarakhand and said that it has made massive progress and development. Uttarakhand has got several institutions under the Modi government followed by various development projects, health schemes, welfare initiatives for the farmers, poor and backward classes, and many more.

Mentioning the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Uttarakhand, the BJP President said that a target of vaccinating every citizen by December has been set by the BJP government. So far around 90 crore citizens have already been vaccinated across the country out of which 1.05 crore vaccine doses are administered in Uttarakhand.

He also challenged the opposition Congress party and asked them to come with the report card of the government.

Image: Twitter/@JPNadda