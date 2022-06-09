JP Nadda Avers 'West Bengal Is Governed By Law Of Rulers, Not Rule Of Law'; Raps TMC Govt

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP's national president JP Nadda lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal alleging that the state is lagging behind because of the incumbent government. He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a new culture in India's political working. JP Nadda is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, and the BJP leader had on June 8 visited Hooghly district's Vande Mataram Bhavan where freedom fighter Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay penned India's national song 'Vande Mataram.'

Further criticising the TMC government, JP Nadda said, "Condition of Bengal right now is similar to what India was famous for several years ago- scams & corruption. But after eight years, things have drastically improved. PM Modi has brought a new culture to political working."

During his speech, JP Nadda claimed that the government in Bengal does not work on the policy of rule of law but rather works on the law of the ruler. He further claimed that the state ranks fourth when it comes to murder cases in India whereas it is ranked first in the number of attempt to murder cases. Furthermore, the BJP leader went on to claim that all these issues in the state will be fought by the BJP.

He said, "Law of rulers not rule of law, this is the policy here... Who will fight this? BJP. And only BJP will win... Fourth highest murder cases, the highest number of attempts to murder- it is West Bengal."

TMC has no principles, says JP Nadda

While addressing the State Executive Committee Meeting of the BJP, JP Nadda alleged that the 'aunt-nephew' party - TMC is a party of no principles and does things to run syndicates. The national president of the saffron party also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC has also become a family-run political party like all other regional parties. He said, "In politics, there is nothing static, things change. The future belongs to the BJP. The TMC has no principles or policies, it has only syndicates." It is important to mention that the incumbent Bengal government has often been reported to have been running syndicates mainly in the construction and manufacturing segments.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeofJPNadda