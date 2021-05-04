JP Nadda Back In Kolkata; BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Moves SC Over West Bengal Post-poll Violence

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday was back in Kolkata in light of the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Nadda said he will head to 24 Parganas first and then meet the party workers who have been the victims of the post-poll political violence after CM Mamata Banerjee returned to power as election results were declared on May 2, giving the incumbent TMC a clear majority for the third term.

While addressing the media after landing at the Kolkata International Airport, Nadda said, "Such intolerance has not been witnessed before as we are seeing now. The way (BJP) workers are being attacked, I have come to personally be with them in this hour of crisis and fight with them in a democratic manner. We are committed to fighting this ideological battle and the activities of TMC which are full of intolerance."

BJP moves Supreme Court for CBI inquiry on West Bengal violence

BJP National Spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the violence in West Bengal as well as a report from the State Government on the action taken.

NGO Indic Collective Trust has also moved the Supreme Court seeking directions for deployment of Central Forces and also called for an SIT probe headed by a retired judge into the post poll "political pogrom" and "institutionalised violence" in the aftermath of the assembly election in West Bengal.

According to reports, multiple people have been killed in the political violence that has ensued after the declaration of results. Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal on Sunday evening even as trends and results poured in from the assembly election. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the TMC Supremo in Nandigram, was also attacked.

BJP's Arambagh office was set ablaze after the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes. A BJP office in Siuri was ransacked and the local leader’s tractor was set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire. BJP candidate Mihir Goswami's car was damaged as he won against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh in Natabari constituency.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state".

While refuting TMC cadres' role in the violence, CM Mamata Banerjee attributed the violence to BJP's internal clashes and requested everyone to remain peaceful. The Congress and Left have also slammed the TMC over the violence, whereas the Trinamool has additionally insisted that the violence visuals are dated, or that its own cadre are the ones being attacked.

PM Modi dials West Bengal Governor

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi dialled the state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed serious anguish at the post-poll violence. According to Dhankhar, the PM was concerned about the "alarmingly worrisome" law and order situation in the state.

Dhankhar took to Twitter to apprise about PM's call. Earlier, he also highlighted that the WB Chief Secretary allegedly did not forward the reports to him, sent by the DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner. He also raised the question as to why post-poll violence was witnessed only in Bengal and not in other four states whose results were also declared along with Bengal.

Assembly polls in West Bengal

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee will take oath as the CM for the third time on May 5.

(IMAGE: Republic World/BJP Bengal composite)