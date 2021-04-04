JP Nadda Bashes 'syndicate Raj' In WB, Slams Cong-DMK For Neglecting Regional Issues In TN

After the syndicate audiotapes were out on Saturday exposing the syndicate raj in West Bengal, BJP National President JP Nadda put the onus on the Election Commission to take care of the issue. He alleged that appeasement and corruption have become an 'open secret' with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee being involved in the syndicate raj. He opined that Abhishek Banerjee is a 'big name', but the syndicate system runs deep in the system and even small people are also involved in it.

He touched upon the political situation of Tamil Nadu when asked by a reporter about the poll surveys showing Congress popularity in the Tamil Nadu elections. He stated that the support which the BJP and AIADMK are receiving on the ground says that AIADMK will retain the government after the 2021 assembly elections.

He said that the emergence of regional parties in Tamil Nadu happened because Congress neglected the regional issues. "Congress ruled for how many years? How did regional parties come in Tamil Nadu? Because the national party (Congress) ignored the regional sentiments. And now they (Congress) are poor-third, moving behind DMK." he said.

Nadda asserted that BJP understands the regional aspirations, the regional culture and language and assimilates them with the national sentiments. To elaborate on his point, he gave an example of PM Modi speaking at the UN assembly and making a mention of Tamil as the oldest scientific language.

"Prime Minister Modi in UN Assembly recited the couplets of Poet Kaniyan. He talked about the oldest scientific language, i.e. Tamil. Now the regional identity was not only brought on the national platform but also on the international platform," he said. Highlighting the issue of Jallikattu, he said Congress and the DMK came out with a mere notification and were "meek spectators".

"The DMK were the meek spectators. They are the ones who crushed the regional sentiments. It was Prime Minister Modi who came out with ordinance and notification and the ban on Jallikattu was removed," he said.

Nadda also said PM Modi is the first prime minister to visit Jaffna where the houses were bombarded and he got them reconstructed. The Jaffna area has a majority Tamil population. The area witnessed a brutal civil war between the LTTE and Sri Lankan forces that continued for several years and led to the loss of lives of thousands of people.

