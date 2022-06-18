JP Nadda Calls Agnipath Scheme 'revolutionary', Appeals Youth To Believe In PM Modi's Govt

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday backed the Centre's new Agnipath programme and called it a 'revolutionary scheme'. While addressing an event in Karnataka, Nadda urged the youth to understand this scheme thoroughly as attempts are being made to mislead them.

Nadda also appealed to the youth to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as in the last 8 years of his regime, he has dedicated immensely to building the defence sector of India.

"I want to appeal to the youth that the Agnipath is a revolutionary scheme. This is a very big revolutionary step to strengthen India's army in the whole world and keep it at the top, which we all have to understand," he said.

"I know that there is an attempt being made to mislead the youth. There are some forces in the country who do not want reforms or any new scheme that will work in the betterment of the youth. But I want to tell them to have faith in PM Modi," JP Nadda added.

He further stated, "No other Prime Minister could do the work that PM Modi has done in the last 8 years for the defence sector of our country. There was a time when it used to take three days to reach the border, today within 24 hours our jawan reaches the border and gets ready for war. To date, none of the governments ever imagined of surgical strike. If anyone has given a befitting reply to Pakistan, it has been given by Narendra Modi."

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the Class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues will also be opened for them in other sectors.

