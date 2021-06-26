JP Nadda Calls Key Party Meet; Strategies For 5 State Assembly Polls Discussed

The meeting called by BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday morning has now ended. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that during the meeting there was a great churning for the preparation of elections of 5 states including Uttar Pradesh. Besides this, discussions were also held on the possible plans of the Centre to overcome the COVID-19 situation in the states.

Sources have further informed that it is believed that within the next 1 or 2 months, all the ministries will prepare plans in their own way so that the employment can be done at the local level and the economic condition of the states can also be strengthened.

JP Nadda calls key party meeting ahead of Assembly polls 2022

Earlier during the day, JP Nadda had called a meeting of senior party functionaries here at the party headquarters at 11 am today. This key meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Union Ministers. Ahead of the upcoming 5 state Assembly elections, all the senior Ministers were expected to do some brainstorming along with several national general secretaries and vice-presidents of BJP who will also be present at the meeting for important preparations.

Assembly Elections In 2022

The BJP has a lot at stake in the next round of assembly elections in five states early next year as it is in power in four of them, including Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur besides the all-important Uttar Pradesh.

In UP, with the Yogi government’s handling of the recent COVID-19 crisis drawing questions from even state BJP leaders, with several of them writing letters to highlight their concerns, the saffron party leadership has been taking measures to address organizational and governance challenges. The saffron party is again working to stitch up a strong social alliance with smaller parties just like 2017, as it prepares for the Uttar Pradesh elections slated for early next year.

