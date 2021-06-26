JP Nadda Calls Key Party Meet Today Ahead Of Assembly Elections; Amit Shah To Be Present

In a major development, the BJP national president JP Nadda has called for a party meeting on Saturday ahead of assembly polls in five states in 2022. Several Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, will be present at the meeting.

Ahead of the upcoming five state assembly elections, all the senior Ministers are expected to do some brainstorming along with several national general secretaries and vice-presidents of BJP who will also be present at the meeting for important preparations.

Meanwhile, hitting out at senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath over their recent statements on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the coronavirus situation, respectively, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday accused them of creating confusion in the minds of people. Addressing a day-long meeting of Madhya Pradesh BJP's executive committee virtually from New Delhi, he said that these (Congress) leaders forget that they are actually speaking out against the country.

Nadda also listed a number of achievements of the governments under PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urged the party workers to inform people about these things. He criticized the Congress party for “teaching lessons of democracy” to the BJP and reminded it of the "excesses" it committed against the opposition leaders during the Emergency. MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state chief minister also addressed the meeting.

Assembly Elections In 2022

The BJP has a lot at stake in the next round of assembly elections in five states early next year as it is in power in four of them, including Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur besides the all-important Uttar Pradesh.

In UP, with the Yogi government’s handling of the recent COVID-19 crisis drawing questions from even state BJP leaders, with several of them writing letters to highlight their concerns, the saffron party leadership has been taking measures to address organizational and governance challenges. The saffron party is again working to stitch up a strong social alliance with smaller parties just like 2017, as it prepares for the Uttar Pradesh elections slated for early next year.