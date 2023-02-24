JP Nadda Calls Meeting Of General Secretaries On Feb 26; G20, Elections To Be Discussed

BJP President J P Nadda has called a meeting on February 26, of party general secretaries to discuss the upcoming poll season and also to review the G20 preparations.

As per party sources, apart from the G20 meetings, a presentation will be given on the position of the party in Tripura where elections have already been conducted. The scope of the saffron party in poll bound Meghalaya and Nagaland will also be discussed where polls are scheduled for February 27.

India’s G20 presidency

Notably India is presiding over the G20 in 2023 and following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions, the BJP has organised many programmes to facilitate the participation of the common people in the G20 related activities.

BJP has planned several cultural programmes including literary engagements, webinars, seminars etc. The party is aiming to enhance maximum participation of the people in these events and to promote the display of India's art and culture.

In the meeting of the general secretaries the party’s plans, preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in six states will be reviewed. Moreover in the meeting, the ways to strengthen the position of the party in the 160 seats where its position is weak, will also be deliberated upon, sources said.