JP Nadda Chairs Meet With Rajasthan BJP Leaders, Discusses Strategy Ahead Of By-elections

BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders in view of the upcoming by-elections in the state. The meeting saw the presence of BJP's state president Satish Punia, Rajendra Rathore and Gulab Chand Kataria besides BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and general secretary Arun Singh.

The party's strategy for the upcoming by-polls and the candidates to be fielded were discussed in the meeting, even as the dates for the by-polls are yet to be revealed by the election commission. ANI citing sources has stated that booth level strategy was also discussed in the meeting.

"We discussed the organisational matter as a lot of appointments have to be done at a lower level. As the by-elections in the state are around the corner, we discussed strategy for the election with the party president," Punia said.

Nadda is also said to visit Rajasthan in the coming days and the plan of action for the same was also discussed in the meeting, according to the sources as reported by ANI.

READ | Ahead Of Polls, BJP's Narottam Mishra Vows 'Love Jihad' Law In Bengal If Brought To Power

READ | Laxmi Ratan Shukla Takes A Break From Politics, Refuses To Endorse TMC's 2021 Re-election

BJP is riding high on the victory of Zila and Panchayat elections that were held in November 2020 in Rajasthan, the results of which were announced in December. The saffron party won big in the Zila and panchayat elections by claiming 1,990 Panchayat Samitis, 14 Zila Parishads and 93 Block Panchayats. After securing the massive victory, Arun Singh had then claimed that BJP is in a position to form government in the state with a three-fourth majority if elections were held.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. The polling was held on November 23 and 27, and December 1 and 5.

Besides the Zila and Panchayat polls in Rajasthan, BJP also had a resounding victory in the by-elections held in 58 seats across 11 states in the country which were held in parallel with Bihar assembly election.

(With ANI inputs. image: PTI)

READ | Smooth Transition Of Power In India After Every Election Post-independence: Lok Sabha Speaker

READ | Congress Sets Up 12-member Panel To Oversee Campaign Management Ahead Of State Polls