BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday heavily criticized the Rajasthan government over recent communal clashes and compared the Chief Minister to Roman emperor Nero, questioning why Ashok Gehlot didn’t visit his home district of Jodhpur where violence occurred before Eid.

Addressing a party booth meeting of the Bikaner division in Suratgarh, Nadda said, “Nowadays, whenever you open a newspaper, you will read about bad incidents in Karauli, on some days about a similar incident in Jodhpur. On one hand, they say our government is responsible and responsive, while on the other hand, Gehlot Sahab celebrates his birthday when the people of Jodhpur are on the streets. When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute.”

Two groups from different communities pelted stones at each other in Jodhpur recently when Islamic flags were put up at Jalori Gate circle. In Karauli, stones were pelted on a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year, which resulted in arson and vandalism.

Nadda questioned Gehlot if it wasn’t the Chief Minister’s responsibility to visit his hometown Jodhpur after the violence. He said that Gehlot's not visiting the city showed how little he loves his people, and accused him of not following his words with action.

"Wasn’t it the job of Ashok Gehlot that he should have gone to Jodhpur, which is his home district, where communal clashes were taking place? You should have gone there. You didn’t go, it shows how much you love the people of Rajasthan,” said JP Nadda.

'Rajasthan ranked no. 1 in atrocities against women'

He also attacked the Congress government over the law and order situation, highlighting that in 2020, Rajasthan was ranked number one in cases of atrocities against women. The BJP chief further slammed the state government over crimes against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

आज राजस्थान में श्रीगंगानगर जिले के सूरतगढ़ में ‘बूथ अध्यक्ष संकल्प महासम्मेलन’ का दीप प्रज्ज्वलन कर शुभारंभ किया और महासम्मेलन को संबोधित भी किया।



बूथ ही वो रचना है जहाँ से सत्ता का उद्गम होता है। इसलिए हमारा नारा भी है “हमारा बूथ सबसे मजबूत”। pic.twitter.com/JRsf2sM6DX — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 10, 2022

Nadda spoke about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre and praised schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana.

“Have you ever heard (Gehlot) talk about basic issues? He talks about riots, caste, communities, or dividing the society. We talk about sabka saath, sabka vikaas,” said Nadda, targeting the CM.

