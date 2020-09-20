BJP President JP Nadda Seethes Over Opposition's Ruckus In RS, Lauds Passage Of Farm Bills

Speaking to the media on Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda condemned the Opposition's ruckus during the discussion on two farm bills introduced by the Centre. After Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh refused to consider the demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the bills to a Select Committee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien climbed the former's podium and tore the rule book. Maintaining that the opposition parties had violated protocol, Nadda stated that the RS Chairman will take appropriate action.

Describing the opposition parties as "anti-farmer", he alleged that they were trying to sabotage the freedom that the farmers had secured under PM Modi's leadership. He also took umbrage at the attempts to stop the passage of the farm bills, alleging that the opposition parties do not have faith in democracy. On this occasion, he lauded PM Modi for this progressive legislation. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were cleared by the Rajya Sabha via a voice vote.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "The opposition parties are anti-farmer. The opposition tried to sabotage this new freedom which farmers have found under the leadership of Prime Minister. BJP condemns this act. Instead of participating in the liberation of farmers, the opposition made every attempt to stop the passage of the bill. They also tried to disturb the democratic process. BJP condemns this. I am happy that our Agriculture Minister introduced the bill and secured the support of all BJP MPs. And it was passed. I want to congratulate the farmers and thank PM Modi for this progressive legislation. I again condemn what happened in Rajya Sabha today. The anti-farmer opposition parties do not have faith in democracy."

The irresponsible act of opposition is unfortunate. They violated the protocols, Chairman will take note of it and take action. The democratic system should function smoothly, we'll request Chairman to take steps for the same: BJP President JP Nadda #AgricultureBills — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

What are the farm bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. After the passage of these bills in the Lok Sabha, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest.