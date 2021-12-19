JP Nadda Condemns Murder Of BJP Leader; Says 'Kerala Is Turning Into An Unlawful State'

Following the murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary adv. Renjith Sreenivasan in the wee hours of Sunday, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has now called out the act as ‘cowardly’ and has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government of causing it.

Just days after the brutal murder of an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Renjith was hacked to death in the Alappuzha district.

JP Nadda joined several other party leaders as he lashed out at the state government over the killing of the BJP leader in Kerala. The national party president said that the attack was condemnable.

"The brutal murder of OBC Morcha State Secretary Adv. Renjith Sreenivasan by ‘fundamentalist elements' is condemnable. Such cowardly acts cannot be tolerated. Kerala is turning into an unlawful state under CM Pinarayi Vijayan," he said accusing the state government of causing the death.

Furthermore, Nadda said that the attack wouldn't affect the BJP and wrote, "They can't scare us with their cruelty."

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, termed the cruel event as the 'handy work of Islamic terrorist group'. Reacting to the murder, he tweeted, "I've been told that State Secy of BJP OBC Morcha was stabbed to death, this morning. This is the handy work of Islamic terrorist group is the info coming from Alleppey (Alappuzha). I demand the State government to take strict action against perpetrators."

He also accused the state government of not taking enough action to control such dreadful attacks.

"This is not the first incident, a few weeks ago, a BJP worker was killed. The state had not taken the required action to prevent such incidents. They have been taking a soft stand with Islamic terrorists which has encouraged them to indulge in more violence," he said.

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan killed

Renjith Sreenivasan was killed in the wee hours of Sunday. The attackers barged into his house and attacked him. The 40-year-old leader was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency. He was an advocate by profession.

The BJP has accused Popular Front of India (PFI) of murdering Renjith Sreenivasan. Condemning the killing of the BJP leader, state party president K Surendran said that the victim was hacked to death by 'PFI terrorists' in broad daylight.

Surendran claimed that the PFI has murdered three BJP-RSS leaders in the last two months and accused the state government of not taking any action against the murderers.

Image: Twitter/ PTI