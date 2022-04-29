JP Nadda Condemns Opposition's Bulldozer Politics; 'Anyone Violating Law Will Be Punished'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Friday, attacked the opposition for inciting bulldozer politics in India. Nadda said that anyone who aims to compete with the party will ‘have to toil for 50-60 years’. The BJP leader is in Ahmedabad to hold meetings with party workers and leaders in view of the upcoming state Assembly polls, likely to be held in December this year.

As the debate over “Bulldozer Justice” rages on, JP NAdda said, "We will use rule of law. We will implement all things that are constitutionally recognised. Law will be implemented".

He further warned that anyone that violates the law will be punished

In addition, the BJP chief said, “Anyone who wants to compete with our party will have to toil for 50-60 years.Our ideology is gaining global recognition...BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, and a party that will take the country forward”.

After his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning, BJP chief JP Nadda along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Sabarmati Ashram to offer tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, he is expected to reach the Gujarat University convention centre in Ahmedabad to address nearly 7,000 party workers from across the State.

BJP constitutes team ahead of 2024 polls

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a team to strengthen the booths where the party lacks strength under a campaign and reach out to the people ahead of the polls.

JP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the campaign.

However, the date for the inauguration of this campaign is yet to be decided. Representatives from various states are likely to participate in the campaign. The party has decided on three months from the date of commencement of the campaign as the deadline.

(Image: BJP4India/Twitter)