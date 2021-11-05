JP Nadda Conducts Meeting Of BJP Leaders To Talk About national Executive Meeting On Nov 7

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda chaired a meeting on Thursday to review preparations for the party's national executive meeting on November 7, according to news agency ANI. Organisation general secretary BL Santosh, general secretaries Arun Singh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national media in-charge Anil Baluni, IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, and many more Delhi leaders were present at the meeting on Thursday.

Quoting official sources, the news agency reported that the meeting lasted nearly three hours at Nadda's residence in the National Capital, during which they discussed the next national executive meeting. Only a few members of the national executive committee and Union Ministers residing in Delhi will attend the meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other members of the party will virtually attend the meeting.

According to the news agency sources, the meeting will begin at 10 am on November 7 and end at 3 pm. The meeting is expected to include two sessions, with Nadda speaking at the opening session and Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the closing session. According to sources close to the situation, the proposals to be presented to the committee's national executive meeting were finalised at yesterday's meeting. They also stated that the party leaders will mourn the deaths of those who died as a result of COVID.

BJP National Executive Meet

"Discussions regarding the states going into Assembly elections early next year will also be held in the national executive meeting. It will be followed by upcoming activities that the party is planning," BJP said in an official statement. Uttar Pradesh MP Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi, who is also an MP, were left off the BJP's new national executive committee, which was announced on October 7 this year.

JP Nadda lauds party workers on Bypoll results

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda congratulated party workers on winning by-elections on Tuesday, expressing thanks to the people. He went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the party is committed to the people's total development under his leadership.

His remarks came after the BJP won big in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in various states across the country. The vote-counting began at 8 am on Tuesday, and the results showed a major triumph for the BJP, as well as other political parties, in the states and UTs. JP Nadda congratulated the BJP's party units in Assam, Bihar, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh on their victories in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha byelections on Twitter.

