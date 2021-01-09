JP Nadda Confident BJP Will Form Govt In Bengal; Promises To Fight For Farmers' Welfare

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday addressed Krishok Surokha Sabha in Bardhaman, West Bengal. While interacting with the people of the state, JP Nadda said that the warmth of the public with which it welcomed him show that they have decided that Mamata Banerjee's TMC government is going to be shown the door. Speaking further, the BJP national president with confidence said that the party is all set to form its government in Bengal in the upcoming assembly elections due in 2021.

JP Nadda said, "The way in which I received a warm welcome in Bengal and the way you have been present here in such large numbers, it tells that you have decided that Mamata Banerjee is going to go and BJP is sure to come."

READ | JP Nadda Says 'Gujarat Has Given BJP Its Foundation Of Politics' Ahead Of Local Body Polls

BJP president JP Nadda in Bengal

Pointing towards the good work of Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP leader said that since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power, the Centre has increased budget for agriculture and farmers by 6 times. He said, "In 2013-14, the budget for agriculture was only Rs 22,000 crore. Today, it stands at Rs 1,34,000 crore."

Asserting that BJP stands for the welfare of the farmers, the BJP president said that the party has started a 'framer protection' campaign. The program will involve BJP workers going to 40,000-gram sabhas to receive food from farmers and in turn promise to fight for their welfare. Pointing towards CM Mamata Banerjee's letter to PM Modi seeking allowance to participate in Centre-farmers dialogue, he said, "now that BJP has taken up farmer protection campaign, it does not need TMC." Jolted Mamata is now seeking farmers' support, he added.

JP Nadda said, "we will form the government in Bengal and will help our farmers in Bengal. In the near future, 4.66 crore people would receive benefits of Ayushman Bharat after we form the govt in Bengal. The Modi govt was providing ration during the COVID pandemic, but TMC workers transformed their homes into ration offices! Such was the loot done by the ruling party here in Bengal."

READ | Ahead Of JP Nadda's Visit To Bengal, BJP Recalls Attack On His Convoy, Warns Mamata's TMC

Nadda said that 17 Mandias from West Bengal have also joined the eNAM. "Through these mandis, farmers can sell their goods in any corner of the country at a good price," he added. Hitting out at TMC government in West Bengal, BJP chief said that the situation has fallen to such a low level in Bengal that people have to pay cut money even for the last rites of their close ones. This is the level of corruption they're doing in Bengal at the moment.

Nadda said, "East-West Metro is being built here, on which about 8 thousand 575 crores are being spent. There are 3,665 National Highways in West Bengal. PM Modi has done all this."

Taking another jibe at Mamata-led TMC government, Nadda called the party 'thieves' in Bengali. Whether it is coal, ration and other things, thieves are everywhere in Bengal, he said. Highlighting the corruption in the state government, BJP leader mentioned that Mamata had gone to the Supreme Court to save the thieves against the High Court.

READ | Dilip Ghosh calls TMC 'more dangerous than Coronavirus', vows to establish BJP govt in WB

West Bengal polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections. The address at Visva-Bharati is likely to entail the Prime Minister's official entry into the poll fray, in a state that the BJP regards as its final frontier and against a tremendously strong and popular regional power in Mamata Banerjee.

READ | JP Nadda Chairs Meet With Rajasthan BJP Leaders, Discusses Strategy Ahead Of By-elections