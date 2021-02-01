JP Nadda Congratulates PM, FM For 'inclusive Budget'; Says Dedicated To 'welfare For All'

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2021-22, calling it an 'inclusive budget' focused on the development of the country. "The budget 2021 has been presented in an unprecedented situation. It is inclusive and is dedicated to the welfare of all people of India. I congratulate and thank the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister and her team for the budget," he said.

JP Nadda lauds reforms in Health Sector

JP Nadda also made special mention to the 137% increase in the Health Budget amid the Coronavirus pandemic, discussing how that in itself was a momentous achievement for the nation. Earlier today while tabling the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an expanded focus on Health, allocating 2.83 lakh crore for the sector in this year's Union Budget. Under the Health and well-being sector, a Centre-sponsored Health scheme- PM Aatmanirbhar Swasthya Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years has also been announced in addition to the National Health Mission.

"Health and well-being, financial capital, inclusive growth, human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum interventions are the pillars of this budget and are focused on the development of all the sectors in the country. All of these changes will also help in bringing employment in the country. The funds directed for healthcare, a nearly 137% increase will in itself change the course of the country," he added.

Apart from the introduction of a new Health scheme, the finance minister has also allocated Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines with an assurance of providing more if required. She also announced that the Pneumococcal vaccine which is presently limited to five states will now be rolled out across the country.

Union Budget 2021-22

This year's budget rests on six main pillars namely- Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation, and R&D.

Apart from the detailed focus on the Health sector, tax exemptions, new Cess introduced to benefit farmers, massive plans on the Education sector, big infrastructural boosts, Digital Census, Swacch Bharat Mission 2, have also been announced under the 2021 Union Budget.

