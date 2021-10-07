JP Nadda Congratulates PM Modi For Completing 20 Yrs In Public Office; Lists Achievements

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years in public office on Thursday, October 6, BJP president JP Nadda heaped praises on him. Going through Modi's achievements during his tenure as the Gujarat CM, he cited the conception and execution of schemes such as the Jyotigram Yojana aimed at ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply to all rural areas of the state. Moreover, he delved into the success of the Central government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, UJALA, PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

BJP chief JP Nadda remarked, "His 20-years of public service as the Gujarat CM and the Pradhan Sevak of the world's largest democracy liberated the country from an atmosphere of disappointment and put it on the path of becoming a Vishwaguru. At the same time, he has given every person the self-confidence to strive for New India as a Karmayogi. I congratulate the country's tallest leader- PM Narendra Modi for completing 20 years of public service as a public representative from the bottom of my heart."

"He gives everything for the upliftment of the poor and the prosperity of the nation. I consider myself extremely fortunate that I got the opportunity to work with him in the party organization and the government. All of us citizens are grateful to have a Pradhan Sevak as Modi Ji. On one hand, he has made India a global power and on the other hand, he has given the mantra of 'Seva Hi Sangathan' to BJP," he added. Moreover, he opined that the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq, the foundation laying of the Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, giving constitutional status to OBC Commission, enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, EWS reservation and implementation of GST will be the stepping stone for India's glorious future.

A career spanning two decades

Promoted as the BJP general secretary (organization) in 1998, Narendra Modi served in this position until he took over as the CM of Gujarat from Keshubhai Patel on October 7, 2001. While the PM was elected to the Assembly by winning the Rajkot-II by-election on February 24, 2002, he came under fire for his government's handling of the Gujarat riots subsequently. After facing a lot of criticism, he decided to go for a fresh mandate. In December 2002, the saffron party won 127 seats in the 182-member Assembly under his leadership.

Thereafter, he consolidated his position in BJP by leading the party to victory in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections. He was appointed the head of BJP's 2014 election campaign committee in June 2013 despite opposition and named as the party's Prime Ministerial candidate thereafter. He was sworn in as the PM on May 26, 2014, after his party got a majority on its own in the General Election. In 2019, he became the first non-Congress PM to get a second term as BJP improved its performance by bagging 303 Lok Sabha seats.