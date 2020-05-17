JP Nadda Congratulates PM Modi; Hails Increased Public Expenditure On Health 

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday lauded the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last tranche of the economic package. He said that increased public expenditure on health will enhance the country's capability to meet challenges and future requirements.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern and timely initiative to provide adequate work and income-earning opportunities to migrant families returning home.

FM @nsitharaman Ji has today announced additional allocation of Rs.40,000 crore for MGNREGS scheme. I congratulate Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for his concern and timely initiative to provide adequate work and income earning opportunities to migrant families returning home. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 17, 2020

"Increased public expenditure on health, investments in ramping up health infrastructure, creation of infectious disease blocks in all districts and setting up of integrated public health labs at block levels will enhance our capability to meet health challenges & future requirements," he said in another tweet. The BJP chief said that the new public sector enterprise policy will help the PSUs focus on strategic sectors and make them more efficient and help the country realise the full potential for huge sectoral investments and growth in different sectors. "This will give a massive push to our economy," he added.

Earlier today, Sitharaman said that the government will soon come up with a new policy for public sector enterprises and all sectors of the economy will be open for private entities. She made a series of announcements after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with COVID-19 situation in the country.

READ: Centre unveils 7-step final economic tranche; MGNREGA & education boosted, new PSU policy

READ: India's COVID-19 cases cross 90,000 mark; death toll at 2,872 and 34,108 recoveries so far

Sitharaman unveils fifth tranch of the economic package

Currently, there are 90,927 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 34,109 patients have been discharged and 2,879 casualties have been reported. Sitharaman unveiled the fifth and the last tranche of the economic package on Sunday. The Centre has decided to allocate Rs.40,000 crore under MNREGA to help generate nearly 300 crore person days. This shall also boost the rural economy and the creation of livelihood assets. Public expenditure on health will be increased and measures such as Infectious Diseases Hospital Blocks in all districts, the National Digital Health Mission would be undertaken to prepare the country for future epidemics

Moreover, the PM eVidya- a programme for multi-mode access to digital education shall be launched immediately and the top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically commence online courses by May 30. Sitharaman also elaborated on Ease of Doing Business reforms and the formulation of a new Public Sector Enterprises whereby all sectors would be open to the private sector. At the same time, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector in strategic sectors. Furthermore, she announced the decriminalisation of the Companies Act violations involving technical and procedural defaults with 7 compoundable offences being dropped and 5 others to be dealt with under an alternative framework. Additionally, she mentioned that the Centre had decided to increase the borrowing limits of state governments from 3% to 5% in 2020-21. Overall, the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package totals to Rs.20,97,053 crore.

READ: Centre announces new Public Sector Enterprises policy, most sectors to be open to privates

READ: Centre gives massive Rs 40,000 crore boost to MGNREGA in final Covid package tranche