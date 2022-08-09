JP Nadda Dials Nitish Kumar In Last-ditch Attempt To Save Alliance As Split Looms: Sources

In a last-ditch attempt to save the alliance with JDU, BJP president JP Nadda had a telephonic conversation with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar late on Monday night. Even as reports suggested that BJP is on a wait-and-watch mode, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also talked to Kumar. After holding a meeting a day earlier, the Congress Legislative Party officially extended support to the Bihar CM in the scenario that JDU snaps ties with BJP. As per sources, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das and CLP leader Ajeet Sharma met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav later.

Meanwhile, RJD MLAs and other leaders have started arriving at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna for the meeting that will begin at 11 am. Sources revealed that the mobile phones of all legislators are being kept outside the meeting room. JDU MLAs and MPs are also scheduled at around the same time to decide the future of the government.

Bihar government on verge of collapse?

The bickering in the BJP-JDU alliance started with the 2020 Bihar Assembly election in which NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished. Moreover, BJP selected two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi instead of Kumar's aide Sushil Modi.

In the past few months, the two allies have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall. Moreover, JDU national president Lalan Singh made it clear that his party won't join the Union Cabinet.