JP Nadda Directs Assam BJP Leaders To Ensure Govt Schemes Reach Every Citizen

BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a press conference with Assam's party unit and directed several advice including on Govt schemes and vaccination.

JP Nadda Assam address

Image: @JPNadda/Twitter


The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national President, JP Nadda on Tuesday addressed the party's Assam unit via video conferencing and gave out several directions. The BJP leader specifically directed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to not just ensure the implementation of Central schemes in the state but also to personally monitor it. The BJP President emphasized on schemes to reach the weaker class of the society. The video conference meeting was also attended by BJP's Assam in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda along with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli and national General Secretary Dilip Saikia.

Nadda also directed BJP leaders in Assam to take the COVID-19 vaccination drive as a moment and make sure it reaches out to every citizen. 

"Not even a single person should be devoid of vaccination. Take it as a movement. Both organization and government ensure that free ration scheme by Centre should reach poor. Ensure Central government schemes to be implemented in the state. Think of these are BJP's programmes," said the BJP chief.

While further talking about vaccination, the BJP leader attacked opposition leaders including those from Congress and accused them of promoting vaccine hesitancy.

JP Nadda directed party leaders to carry out every government scheme in a coordinated manner. 

"I request the Chief Minister to engage party and government with MSME groups more and more. Out of 3 lakh crore, 1 lakh crore has been spent already giving a boost to the sector," added Nadda.

Promote farmers' producer organizations (FPOs)

The party chief's address went on for over 45 mins where he talked about promoting farmers' producer organizations (FPOs). The Chief Minister was requested to make the scheme beneficial for 'genuine farmers'. Meet street vendors and implement the scheme meant for them," added the BJP chief.

Emphasizing on the need for Swamitva Yojana and providing ownership rights to people so that farmers can take a loan on that property, Nadda said that implementation of the scheme is a must. 

On possible third wave of COVID-19

The BJP President continued his speech by advising the BJP Assam unit to personally visit hospitals and ensure oxygen plants in every district hospital before the third COVID wave hits the country. Nadda hailed both current CM Sarma and former state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for taking developmental works forward.

