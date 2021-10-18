JP Nadda Directs BJP Workers To Let The World Know When India Completes 100 Cr COVID Jabs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Monday presided over a meeting of the party's national office bearers to map out a strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, BJP office bearers have been instructed to take the country's achievement to a worldwide level once the government has administered 100 crore Covid vaccine doses. According to sources, the BJP president also lambasted the opposition for misleading the people on subjects that were in the nation's best interests.

The leadership also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for making the mission of 100 crore COVID vaccines attainable. The BJP national president has urged party members to publicise this historic achievement around the world. According to the CoWin portal, 97.9 crore vaccination doses had been administered in the country as of 1:45 p.m. today.

JP Nadda reviews party's future strategy ahead of Assembly elections in states

During the meeting held at the party's headquarters in the national capital, the BJP chairman evaluated the party's future strategy, particularly in election-year states. This is Nadda's first meeting since assuming the top position in the organisation following the COVID-19 lockdown. The party's leadership expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renewing the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana benefit to the needy for a second year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 80 crore individuals received food grains and rations. Dr Raman Singh, national vice president of the BJP, stated that the meeting was held to chart the organization's trajectory for the next three months. "Nadda ji said that our plans should be of a nature where the relevance of party workers can be re-emphasised. The role of Opposition was to create an atmosphere of fear within people," said Singh. Singh also claimed that Congress had reached an all-time low. He went on to add that the grand old party were no longer relevant. The BJP's national executive council will also meet on November 7.

It is to be mentioned that the state Assembly elections are due for early 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/PTI