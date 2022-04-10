JP Nadda Exudes Confidence In BJP's Triumph In Himachal Polls; Lists Developmental Works

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Sunday exuded confidence in the party’s triumph in Himachal Pradesh in the forthcoming polls. Nadda was addressing a press conference in Shimla when he said that the party is looking forward to bringing more progress in the hilly state by winning the upcoming elections. While emphasising the development the state underwent in recent years, Nadda also slammed Congress for delaying infrastructural projects in the state.

As Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat begin preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, BJP chief JP Nadda stated that the party’s victory in Himachal Pradesh was personal for him. Speaking about the party’s approach to the polls, he said that the development in the state can speak for itself. “I started working here and it feels good to be back. This is a very important occasion for me. I am here for four days in Shimla and am participating in several meetings,” Nadda said.

When asked about the BJP’s poll strategy, Nadda noted that some new faces are introduced to the polls while other leaders remained. “Yesterday I met core committee members and other officials. We spoke about new policies,” he said. He further added that there will be 30 meetings held in four days for the better functioning of the party ahead of the polls.

Himachal never saw development under Congress: JP Nadda

Speaking about the party’s functioning in the state, the BJP chief asserted that Himachal Pradesh has a project like the Atal Tunnel to show for it. Furthermore, the party chief slammed the Congress party and said that they have held back the state from progressing in the past. “Himachal has moved forward when BJP has been in power in the centre. But whenever Congress has been in power Himachal never saw development,” he said.

“During the Congress regime, the special category status ratio was changed. It was a discriminatory government. PM Modi gave a special category state and it was transformed,” Nadda said. “Atal Ji laid the foundation stone of Atal tunnel in 2002. In 2004, the UPA government came to power and the project was suspended till 2014. After Modi ji came in 2014, the work was completed,” he further added.

Reiterating the development in the state carried out by the BJP by citing the example of the Atal tunnel, Nadda stated that the saffron party worked for the betterment of the state. “A new story of development has been done and it’s in front of you. Gram Sadak Yojana was sidelined during the UPA government. Projects show that only BJP does development in Himachal. Villages have been connected to each other with strong pathways, which shows development,” he further added.

Smart City, home for slum dwellers in Shimla: Nadda makes promises ahead of polls

Elaborating the party’s plans for the state ahead of the elections, the BJP chief said that Himachal Pradesh have been given special consideration for projects like the Smart City. “The smart city concept will be given funds up to Rs 500 crore. Rs 500 crore will be given from the Centre while 50 crores will be given from the state government. This is double engine government,” the BJP leader said.

Furthermore, he added that the government is in plans to provide residence for 3000 families of slum dwellers in Shimla. Nadda went on to say that the party leaders will make sure the policies reach the public. He also noted that the Gram Kendra Samelan will take place in April, while the booth president, booth guardian convention will be held in May. He also added that the voter list Samelan will take place between May 15 and June 15, while listing the upcoming events in the state ahead of the upcoming elections which will be held later this year.

Image: PTI